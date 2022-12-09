BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India’s Marico acquires Vietnamese Beauty X Corp for Rs 172 cr

NewsWire
0
0

India’s consumer goods major Rs 95 billion turnover Marico Ltd’s subsidiary Marico South-East Asia Corporation (MSEA) has inked an agreement to acquire Vietnamese Beauty X Corporation for about Rs 172 crore.

According to Marico, the Rs 82 crore turnover Vietnamese company Beauty X owns female personal care brands “Purite de Provence” and “Oliv”, offering premium and differentiated hair care and skin care products like such as shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, face wash, lotions, among others in that country.

“The addition of Purite de Provence and Oliv presents an opportunity to significantly expand our play in the female beauty and personal care category and therefore increase our total addressable market in a high growth country like Vietnam. Both brands have established a distinct natural proposition and scaled up profitably in a rather short span of time,” said Saugata Gupta, Managing Director and CEO, Marico.

The transaction is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023, subject to requisite regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The purchase price will be paid in cash.

On the bourses, Marico’s shares are changing hands at about Rs 523 on Friday after opening at Rs 513.15.

20221209-155604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adi Godrej to yield GIL Chairman’s post to Nadir Godrej on...

    Covid’s third wave, supply side constraints subdue Jan auto sales

    EPFO allows its members to avail second Covid-19 advance

    Value of promoter holding in BSE-500 stocks decline to 1.5% in...