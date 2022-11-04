INDIALIFESTYLE

India’s metro network currently world’s 5th largest: Hardeep Puri

Around 810 km of metro line are operational in 20 cities in the country while more than 980 km of metro network and RRTS is currently under construction in 27 cities, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri said on Friday, adding India currently has the fifth-largest metro network in the world.

“India will soon overtake advanced economies such as Japan and South Korea to become the third-largest network. These developments will lead to a significant reduction of traffic congestion and the associated air quality and emissions concerns,” the Minister said.

Puri, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday jointly inaugurated the 15th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo 2022 in Kochi.

Acknowledging the incorporation of best practices/ learnings from other countries into Indian Urban Mobility Systems, Hardeep Puri said that we have been able to learn from the experience of other countries.

The metro lines that we are introducing today are the kind of systems which are incorporating the best practices from others.

Our process of indigenisation is going to contribute to also an experience wherein we will be able to share with other countries placed in the similar level of the developmental ladder, he added further.

The Minister expressed satisfaction for his association with transport and the evolution of metro systems and other transport systems over the period of five years.

The Minister congratulated the Kochi Metro for the innovative Kochi Water Metro project, which will connect 10 islands through 15 routes and will cater to more than 100,000 people daily across 78 km of network.

The Water Metro will also provide a cheaper and more sustainable alternative to daily commuters.

Inland water transport is inherently more energy efficient than road or rail transport, he said.

