India’s most powerful launcher will carry Chandrayaan-2 on Moon mission

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle – Mark III (GSLV Mk-III), which will carry Chandrayaan-2 on its Moon mission on July 15, is India’s most powerful launcher to date.

It is capable of launching 4-tonne class of satellites to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Nicknamed ‘Bahubali’, the GSLV Mk-III will lift off with 3.8 tonne Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota at 2.51 a.m. on July 15.

About 16 minutes into its flight, the Rs 375 crore GSLV Mk III rocket will put the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into orbit.

While ISRO officials call the 640-tonne GSLV Mk III rocket as ‘fat boy’, the Telugu media nicknamed it ‘Bahubali’, the name of the hero of the successful movie who lifts a heavy Lingam.

According to the ISRO, the Chandrayaan-2 will be injected into an Earth parking 170×40400 km orbit.

A series of maneuvers will be carried out to raise its orbit and put Chandrayaan-2 on Lunar Transfer Trajectory.

On entering the Moon’s sphere of influence, on-board thrusters will slow down the spacecraft for Lunar Capture.

The Orbit of Chandrayaan-2 around the moon will be circularized to 100×100 km orbit through a series of orbital maneuvers.

On the day of landing, the lander will separate from the Orbiter and then perform a series of complex maneuvers comprising of rough braking and fine braking. Imaging of the landing site region prior to landing will be done for finding safe and hazard-free zones.

The lander – Vikram will finally land near South Pole of the moon on September 6, 2019.

Subsequently, Rover will roll out and carry out experiments on Lunar surface for a period of 1 Lunar day, which is equal to 14 Earth days. Orbiter will continue its mission for one year.

