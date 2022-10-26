India’s exports of musical instruments have risen more than 3.5 times in April-September 2022-23, as compared to the same period in 2013-14.

In April-September 2013-14, the exports were worth Rs 49 crore while during the same period in the current fiscal, they have reached Rs 172 crore, the Commerce Ministry tweeted on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while sharing the tweet, said: “This is encouraging. With Indian music gaining popularity worldwide, there is a great opportunity to further grow in this sector.”

20221026-223803