INDIASCI-TECH

India’s new competition law may dampen digital innovation in country: Big Tech

NewsWire
0
0

The Asia Internet Coalition, that has Meta, Amazon, Twitter, Google and other Big Tech companies as its members, has raised questions on the digital competition law recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, that “may dampen digital innovation in India”.

In a statement, the Coalition urged the Indian government to conduct wider stakeholder consultations to ensure that any new legislative proposals meet international best practices, are evidence-based, and are for the purpose of benefiting innovation, growth, and consumers.

“Otherwise, transplanting legislative reforms designed for a foreign jurisdiction with high digital penetration into India, could lead to disproportionate costs to consumers in India and an impact on innovation and investment by businesses in India — especially at a time when the government is rightly focusing on bringing connectivity to all under the Digital India initiative,” said the Coalition.

Last month, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance recommended that the Centre should formulate a digital competition act to regulate anti-competitive practices by Big Tech companies.

The Coalition said the report put forward by the Committee is “prescriptive, absolutist and regressive in nature”.

The Indian government has recently proposed two significant bills — the revised Digital Personal Data Protection Bill and the Competition Amendment Bill (CAB), both of which seek to protect consumers, preserve competition and promote tech innovation, with a special focus on digital markets.

The Coalition said that it is critical to first understand the “effects of these two bills on the digital ecosystem before introducing any new legislative proposals”.

The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) was established in 2010 as an industry association that promotes the understanding and resolution of Internet policy issues in the Asia Pacific region.

20230109-144603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Multi-crore Chinese loan app fraud & extortion racket busted, 8 held...

    K’taka logs 1,579 Covid cases, 23 deaths

    ‘Rubaru’ from ‘Khuda Haafiz 2’ is all about devoted love

    IPL 2022: Will be watching Mumbai v Delhi pretty closely, says...