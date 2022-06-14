HEALTHINDIA

India on Tuesday reported 6,594 fresh Covid-19 cases, a marginal decline against the 8,084 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, there were six new fatalities, which increased the overall death toll to 5,24,777.

The active caseload rose to 50,548, accounting for 0.12 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 4,035 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,61,370. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.67 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has slightly declined to 2.05 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.32 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,21,873 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.54 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 195.35 crore, achieved via 2,50,79,283 sessions.

Over 3.52 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

