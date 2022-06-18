India on Saturday recorded a significant increase with 13,216 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, against the 12,847 infections registered the previous day, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Also in the same period, there were 23 new fatalities which took the nationwide death toll to 5,24,840.

The active caseload increased to 68,108, accounting for 0.16 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 8,148 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,90,845. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.63 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate slightly jumped to 2.73 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.47 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,84,924 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.73 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 196 crore, achieved via 2,52,66,330 sessions.

Over 3.56 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

