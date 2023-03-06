Since 2014-15 when the NDA government came to power at the Centre, the nation’s per capita income has doubled to Rs 1.72 lakh.

According to National Statistics Office (NSO) data, the per capita income in terms of net national income, in current prices, was Rs 1,72,000 in 2022-23, showing a growth of 15.8 per cent over the previous year.

This is almost double of Rs 86,647, which was the per capita income in 2014-15.

According to the NSO data, per capita income at the current prices was estimated at Rs 1,27,065 and Rs 1,48,524 respectively for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

This shows that there has been a consistent rise in per capita income.

In the third quarter of the current fiscal, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a growth of 4.4 per cent, which was lower than the growth of 6.3 per cent seen in the second quarter of 2022-23.

20230306-104002