BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India’s policy challenges to hinder net-zero progress, putting onus on private cos: Moody’s

NewsWire
0
0

India’s 2070 net-zero target and intermediate goals through 2030 present significant policy implementation challenges for the government, carving a more central role for private companies and investors to drive the transition, according to a new report by global financial services company Moody’s Investors.

The country’s significant economic development needs will present constraints to the government’s ability to extend sufficient financial support to fund its carbon transition.

“The country’s high growth potential, significant economic development needs and large agricultural sector will likely weaken the government’s policy resolve and financial capacity to drive the economy’s carbon transition,” said Nishad Majmudar,” Moody’s Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

As such, India’s planned emissions reductions will be conditioned upon low-cost, long-term private capital, says Majmudar.

Many of the country’s large private companies have announced net-zero targets that are well ahead of Indian authorities’ goals, while government-linked companies are comparatively behind.

Additional policy signals to encourage transition would drive higher private investment, the report said.

“The pace of India’s carbon transition will depend on the extent to which the government can balance energy affordability and reliability needs against its emissions reduction commitments,” said Abhishek Tyagi,” Moody’s Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

“Reduced storage costs and the scalability of renewable projects with storage would support a faster transition,” Tyagi added.

Further, the report goes on to say that Indian banks’ significant loans to carbon-intensive sectors expose them to transition risks, and they will face pressure to decarbonise their loan books.

At the same time, green financing presents a significant lending opportunity given the banks’ dominant role in credit intermediation in the country, it said.

20220419-151002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SCR earns record Rs 10K cr through freight business in FY...

    Tesla admits Musk’s ‘full self-driving’ claim not feasible yet

    Sensex plunges 500 points amid selloff in metal and finance stocks...

    Fuel prices stable for fortnight amidst volatility in global oil market