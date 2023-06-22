SPORTSWORLD

India’s Rayaan Razmi wins bronze in Asian U-21 Snooker Championship

NewsWire
0
1

India’s Rayaan Razmi won a bronze medal in the Asian Under-21 Snooker Championship 2023, here.

The 21-year-old talented Mumbai-based cueist Rayaan, who topped Group-D and finished as the top ranked player in the knockout phase, suffered a heartbreaking 3-4 defeat at the hands of Milad Pourali Darehchi of Iran in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan emerged champion as he outclassed Milad recording an authoritative 5-2 win. The Pakistan cueist compiled breaks of 47 and 52 during his 48-46, 70-5, 61-6, 62-29, 30-71, 55-67 and 101-27 victory in the summit clash.

The tall lanky Rayaan started on a bright promising note rolling in a break of 75 points to pocket the first frame, but was unable to carry on the momentum and lost the next two to trail 1-2.

The spirited Rayaan regained his touch and constructed a break of 41 to win the fourth frame before taking the fifth to gain a 3-2 lead. But, the Iranian showed great fighting qualities to win a tight sixth frame to level the frame scores at 3-all and take the contest the distance.

In the decider, Rayaan once again failed to grab his chances while Milad pounced on every opportunity and with small efforts gathers the points to come out on tops and clinch the match with the frame scores reading 23-86, 80-50, 71-11, 1-81, 24-59, 47-33 and 70-32 in his favour.

Ahsan defeated Tirdad Azadipour of Iran 4-2 in the other semi-final.

Earlier, Rayaan with breaks of 60 and 75 beat compatriot Ranveer Duggal 4-1 (70-50, 110-27, 49-86, 100-4 and 75-0 in the quarter-finals.

Results:

Semi-finals: Rayaan Razmi (IND) lost to Milad Pourali Darehchi (IRN) 3-4, Ahsan Ramzan (PAK) beat Tirdad Azadipour (IRN) 4-2.

Final: Ahsan Ramzan (PAK) beat Milad Pourali Darehchi (IRN) 5-2.

20230622-210403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kyrgios sets Opelka clash in Citi Open

    With days to go for Asia Cup, UAE remove Ahmed Raza...

    Suryakumar, Ishan have relaxed after getting India cap: Gavaskar

    3rd Test: Bairstow, Overton rescue England after Boult fireworks