BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

India’s robot vacuum cleaner market shipments grow 24% in 2022 1st half

NewsWire
0
0

Indias robot vacuum cleaner market shipments grew 24 per cent in the January-June quarter this year), led by Xiaomi with a 30 per cent share and 45 per cent growth (on-year), an industry report has showed.

The India market is expected to surge by 25 per cent in 2022 amid rising consumer interest coupled with enhanced features, according to latest research from Counterpoint’s Smart Home IoT Service.

“The market remains competitive with brands introducing more customer-centric and India-specific products such as wet and dry robot vacuums. Most brands are trying to offer affordable products as Indian consumers tend to remain price sensitive,” said research analyst Varun Gupta.

The Rs 16,000-Rs 24,000 price band remains most popular, closely followed by the Rs 10,000-Rs 16,000 price band, Gupta added.

Eureka Forbes, with a growth of 40 per cent YoY in H1 2022, was one of the first players in the market to introduce vacuum robots and has consistently been at the second spot.

ILIFE jumped to third place with a 10 per cent market share and 8 per cent growth.

eufy grew marginally in H1 2022 to capture an 8 per cent share while iRobot shipments declined 38 per cent, owing to lower brand awareness and higher entry price points.

Milagrow shipments declined 28 per cent in H1 2022. realme launched its vacuum robot in late H2 2021 and is among the fastest growing brands.

“The market seems consolidated as the top three brands captured 62 per cent share in H1 2022. Online channels also maintained their dominance. However, offline channels are beginning to gain prominence as many consumers want to experience the product first,” said Gupta.

20220923-151404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt has fiscal capacity to support capital expenditure

    Local manufacturing in India’s TWS earbuds sector reaches record 16%

    NSE fraud: CBI to seek further custody of Anand Subramanian

    Kotak allows instant address updation on net banking via DigiLocker