India’s top singers to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in special TV series

Eighteen prominent singers of India are set to come together to pay a special tribute to late legend singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is often referred to as the ‘Nightingale of India’.

The exclusive TV series ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ will bring these popular voices under one roof to honour the legendary singer, who passed away on February 6.

The grand tribute will see Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Pyarelal ji, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha take the stage and sing Lata Mangeshkar’s most iconic songs.

In addition, the singers will also share their memories and anecdotes from their meetings and interactions with the legendary singer.

Talking about this development, playback singer Shaan, who has given memorable hits such as ‘Wo Pehli Baar’, ‘Chaand Sifarish’ and others, said in a statement, “It’s an absolute honour to be part of this grand tribute. Lata ji is not just someone I respect, admire and love but also someone who every Indian is deeply connected to.”

“I consider this among the best moments of my life and I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to pay tribute to the country’s greatest singer on a grand platform like this”, he added.

Also present at this tribute event will be Lata Mangeshkar’s family, as they join in this special showcasing of her work.

Produced by Gajendra Singh of Saibaba Studios, the 8-episode series ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ is set to broadcast on May 1 on Star Plus.

20220427-143246

