India’s top UN diplomat celebrates Diwali 10,000 ft up in sky

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) On Diwali day, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin celebrated the festival of lights on board a flight – 10,000 feet high in the air.

The top Indian diplomat posted a picture of a small battery operated LED lamp, beside some eatables, on the food tray of his seat on board his flight.

“Some celebrate it early, some late…Some, like me, 10000 feet high…It still is always is Happy #Diwali,” he posted.

The tweet got over 18,500 likes and was retweeted 1,500 times.

“Happy Diwali sir. People like you are the backbone of our country. Have a wonderful time ahead,” said one twitter follower.

“You are always special, holding Indian Culture held high anywhere everywhere…,” said another twitterati.

One twitterari posted: “Wish you a very happy Diwali sir. India is proud of people like you who have always kept india flag high. The indian passport value I felt in US last time when I visited. Thanks to PM and his team pearl like you. Jai hind.”

Akbaruddin has over 1,95,000 followers on Twitter.

–IANS

rn/skp/