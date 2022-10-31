All-rounder Hardik Pandya will captain India in the upcoming bilateral T20I series in New Zealand while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI squad, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and K.L Rahul being rested for the tour.

Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the vice-captain of both squads for the New Zealand tour, which begins five days after the T20 World Cup final in Australia. Speedster Umran Malik has been included in both the squads.

Notably, Hardik had also led India earlier this year, during the two T20Is in Ireland.

India will play three T20Is and three ODIs in New Zealand from November 18. The T20Is will be played in Wellington (November 18), Mount Maunganui (November 20) and Napier (November 22), while the ODIs are in Auckland (November 25), Hamilton (November 27) and Christchurch (November 30).

India Squad for NZ T20Is:

Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Squad for NZ ODIs:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

20221031-191205