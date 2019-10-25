India’s unfamiliarity with pink ball can help B’desh: Coach

Dhaka, Oct 29 (IANS) Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo on Tuesday said that the decision to make their second Test against India in Kolkata a day-night affair is a great opportunity.

India go into the series on the back of a record 11-match winning streak in home Test series and were ruthless in their 3-0 annihilation of South Africa but Domingo believes that their unfamiliarity with the pink ball is good news for the visitors.

“We know India are a good Test team. Probably they are the number one team in the world, but there will be uncertainty among players of both the teams of playing a pink ball Test,” he said.

“As a coach I think it’s a great opportunity. I don’t think India played a pink ball Test before, we too haven’t played a pink ball Test either. It’s going to be a massive occasion at the Eden Gardens. It will be a new experience for both teams. So we’re very excited. Both teams don’t quite know what to expect, so it could work in our advantage, could work in our favour.”

Domingo also said that the venue of the Test – the iconic Eden Gardens – only makes it better. “It’s going to be a great occasion under lights in Kolkata against one of the best team of all formats. So we’re really looking forward to the challenge. For sure there will be challenges because we’re not going to have a lot of time to prepare with a pink ball,” Domingo said.

–IANS

rkm/vd