India’s vaccination coverage crosses 180 crore milestone

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 180 crore landmark on Saturday.

As per the Union Health Ministry report, over 17 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday.

Congratulated the nation on achieving the vaccination landmark, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: “Crossed 180 cr vaccination Doses! Powered by spirit of Jan-Bhagidari, the world’s largest vaccination drive is touching new heights under PM @NarendraModi Ji’s leadership. Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated.”

More than 2.12 crore precautionary doses have been administered to the identified categories of healthcare/frontline workers and senior citizens so far, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India continues to report a declining trend of fresh Covid cases. A total of 3,614 new cases and 89 Covid related deaths were reported on Saturday morning. The active Covid caseload presently stands at 40,559, as per the ministry report.

