India’s Vikram Solar bags PV module order for 350 MW in US

Photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer Vikram Solar Limited has bagged an order for 350 MW module supply from an US based independent power producer (IPP).

The solar power project will be located in the state of Arizona in the US and the modules will be shipped from India, said a company official.

According to the International Energy Agency, over the next 4-5 years the US has the potential of adding up to 20-25 GW of solar energy annually, said Gyanesh Chaudhary, Vice Chairman and Managing Director.

“We are focused on further strengthening our market share in the US and cater to the utility, commercial as well as residential customers,” Chaudhary said.

The company also undertakes engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of solar power plants.

Vikram Solar has its plants in Falta, West Bengal and Oragadam near here.

