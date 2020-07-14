India’s WPI rises but remains in negative zone in June

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) India’s wholesale price inflation showed a rising trend in June on a sequential basis, official data showed on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the index numbers of wholesale price for the month of June rose to (-) 1.81 per cent from (-) 3.21 per cent in May 2020.

However, the Centre did not release the complete set of WPI figures for June, due to the Covid-19 outbreak and its impact on data collection.

Besides, the data showed that annual WPI Food Index rose to 3.05 per cent in June from a rise of 2.31 per cent in May.

In a note, the Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said: “The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at (-1.81 per cent) (provisional) for the month of June, 2020 (over June, 2019) as compared to 2.02 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year.”

–IANS

rv/sn/skp/