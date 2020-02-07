India’s YoY exports fall 1.66% in January

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Global slowdown continued to dent India’s exports which fell by 1.66 per cent in January on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Friday.

January’s exports were down to $25.97 billion from $26.41 billion reported for the corresponding period of the previous year.

Similarly, on a sequential basis, exports were lower than $27.36 billion worth of merchandise that were shipped out in December.

“Cumulative value of exports for the period April-January 2019-20 was $265.26 billion as against $270.49 billion during the period April-January 2018-19, registering a negative growth of (-) 1.93 per cent in dollar terms,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

“Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in January 2020 were $19.79 billion, as compared to $19.94 billion in January 2019, exhibiting a negative growth of (-) 0.78 per cent.”

–IANS

