Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam has said that indicators showed decreasing transmission of Covid-19 in many areas in the country.

“While Covid-19 is still circulating across the country, current disease activity indicators, from daily reported cases to laboratory test positivity, indicated decreasing transmission in many areas,” Tam said in a press conference, adding that wastewater data are showing signs of a potential plateau or post-peak decline in several areas.

Currently, lagging severity trends such as hospitalisations are still elevated, but beginning to decline in some jurisdictions. Nevertheless, weeks of Covid-19 resurgence including widespread illness and healthcare worker absenteeism has contributed to prolonged impacts on the health system, she was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

With the BA.2 sub-lineage of Omicron predominating and the SARS-CoV-2 virus continuing to evolve, the path ahead may not be smooth, Tam said, hoping that the Canadians can enjoy a period of lower activity and some time for recovery with the warmer weather beginning and continued caution.

The top doctor said the pandemic has impacted the lives in many ways, with some research suggesting that up to 50 per cent of Canadians have experienced declines in mental health during the pandemic.

“We know that as the pandemic has evolved we have faced different challenges, including now,” she said, adding that while many people are happy to have measures easing, this can also bring about anxiety and stress as communities adapt to the changes.

