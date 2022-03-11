BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indices close week with minor gains, Cipla top mover (Ld)

By NewsWire
Rally in Indian benchmark equity indices continued for fourth consecutive sessions as it settled marginally higher on Friday.

“Indices remained range bound today on worries over increasing cost pressures on corporates, rising inflation globally and slowing automobile despatches to dealers amidst supply constraints,” said S.Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

Sensex settled 0.2 per cent ot 86 points up at 55,550 points, whereas Nifty 0.2 per cent or 36 points up at 16,630 points.

Nifty pharma index was the top mover among the indices, rallying 2.5 per cent during the session in line with the healthcare index.

Among the specific stocks, Cipla, BPCL, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel, IOC were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 companies, rising 5.9 per cent, 4.1 per cent, 3.7 per cent, 2.6 per cent, and 2.2 respectively.

Nestle India, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Consumers, Hindalco, and NTPC, on the contrary, were the top five losers, declining 1.7 per cent, 1.6 per cent, 1.1 per cent, 0.9 per cent, and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

