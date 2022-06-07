BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indices extends losses, settle low, MPC outcome in focus

NewsWire
0
0

Domestic equity benchmark indices kept their opening session losses intact throughout the session and settled lower on Tuesday, as the overall sentiments still remain cautious amongst investors as they are worried about inflation and benchmark interest rates.

Sensex closed the day at 55,107 points, down 1 per cent, whereas Nifty at 16,416 points, was down 0.9 per cent.

The RBI’s stance on the economy and the actual amount of rise in key lending rates would dictate further course of action in the capital markets.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) review meeting, which is currently underway, will reveal its decision on Wednesday morning.

Though the Reserve Bank of India raising policy rates in the ongoing monetary policy committee meeting is a “no brainer”, as said by its Governor Shaktikanta Das in a recent interview, investors, however, await the actual degree of percentage hike before taking fresh positions and future course of action in the financial markets.

“The volatility in the market is forcing investors to stay sidelined ahead of the RBI’s policy announcement. The market has factored a hike up to 50 basis points of repo rate and CRR, but any further stricter measures to clamp liquidity due to lingering inflation will have ramifications on the market trend,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Given the geopolitical tensions seen on the global front, the Centre has increased its defence expenditure outlay, which augurs well for the defence related stocks, said Ashwin Patil, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities, adding that he is positive on defence manufacturer Bharat Electronics.

20220607-163403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adani Enterprises’ consolidated EBIDTA increased 45% to Rs 4,726 cr in...

    Budget Watch: Centre expected to lower deficit target for FY23 (IANS...

    Wipro’s net income rises 4% to Rs 30.9 bn in Q4

    Indian equities settle low, MPC outcome in focus