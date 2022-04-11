Indian equity indices opened marginally lower on Monday.

At 9.46 a.m., Sensex was 0.8 per cent 449 points down at 58,998 points, whereas Nifty 0.6 per cent or 112 points down at 17,672 points.

For fresh cues, investors would eye inflation data and Q4 earnings of India Inc to be released soon.

“Q4 results, particularly of leading financials, and guidance from IT majors will influence the market in the coming days,” said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

