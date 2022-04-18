BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indices fall sharply in early trade, Sensex declines nearly 1K pts

NewsWire
0
0

India’s benchmark equity indices declined sharply in early trade on Monday as surge in inflation dented investors’ sentiment.

Consumer Price Index or retail inflation rose steeply in March to 6.95 per cent, which was above Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6 per cent for three consecutive months.

At 9.36 a.m., Sensex was at 57,368 points, down 970 points or 1.66 per cent, whereas Nifty at 17,220 points, down 256 points or 1.46 per cent.

For fresh cues, all eyes would be on the Q4 earnings of India Inc.

20220418-094803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian equities positive in early trade

    India, World Bank ink project for enhancing education in Nagaland

    TN tries to make the most of Kitex group’s tiff with...

    Adani Ports aims 40% market share by 2025