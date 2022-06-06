BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indices start fresh week marginally in red, RBI policy meet outcome in focus

NewsWire
0
0

Though the indices narrowed their losses as the day progressed, domestic equity benchmark indices declined marginally in red on Monday as the three-day monetary policy committee meeting of the RBI began for a macro-economic situation review.

The central bank raising policy rates in the meeting is a “no brainer” as said by its Governor Shaktikanta Das. The investors, however, await the actual degree of percentage hike before taking fresh positions in the markets. Investors also eye other macro economic forward looking guidance from the central bank.

The Sensex on Monday closed at 55,675 points, down 94 points or 0.17 per cent, whereas Nifty closed at 16,570 points, down 15 points or 0.08 per cent.

“The volatility is likely to continue in both global and domestic markets as investors await monetary policy decisions from major central banks, including the RBI,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

“During the afternoon session, markets trimmed their losses and traded in neutral to marginally in green. The markets continued to trade indecisively ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting this week,” said Narendra Solanki, Head of Equity Research (Fundamental) at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

Besides, European and Asian stocks rose on Monday after China relaxed some Covid-19 restrictions, calming the markets that have been unsettled by concerns over global central bank rate rises to tackle persistently high inflation, said HDFC Securities in a note.

20220606-163405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid Ready: Businesses prepared to take on wave 3.0; mild impact...

    Navikenz, a differentiated Artificial Intelligence focused services company raises $4M in...

    Suzlon Energy’s Q3FY22 net profits up on strong orders, favourable policy

    IRDAI rejects insurance broking application of India Infoline Group company