ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Indie artistes Anuv, Zaeden and Lisa say non-film music on the right track

NewsWire
0
0

This, despite the fact that film music has seen a remarkable revival post Covid, and the makers of new Bollywood movies still promote their productions first by releasing their music.

Sahil Sharma a.k.a. Zaeden, the DJ who has played at Tomorrowland and been the closing act at David Guetta’s Mumbai concert, set the tone for the conversation by observing that “only one song from a film, ‘Kesariya’, made it to Spotify’s top five record-breaking plays, whereas the other four were non-movie numbers.”

Emphasising the growing popularity of indie music, well-known singer and songwriter Lisa, who is known for songs such as ‘Tareefan’ from ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Coka 2.0’ from ‘Liger’, declared that she was now aiming higher.

“I want it all, whether that is a Filmfare award for best playback singing or a Grammy for my record label,” Lisa said.

Anuv Jain, the young man from Ludhiana who struck the right chords with ‘Baarishein’, also voiced this sense of optimism when he said: “My sportsmanship contributes to my competitiveness. I aspire to have the reputation of being the nation’s top artist.”

‘By Invite Only’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

20230416-191603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kajol shows shades of her ‘dramatic’ avatar

    Ratna Pathak Shah to make Gujarati film debut with ‘Kutch Express’

    Mohanlal’s epic ‘Marakkar’ to premiere on OTT on Dec 17

    Bhumi over the moon with her first-time shoot in Manali for...