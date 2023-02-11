The indigenous aircraft, ALH Mk III, and Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P-8I would participate in the fly past and static display, respectively, during the upcoming Aero India event.

The Biennial event of Aero India 2023 is scheduled to be held at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru from February 13-17.

The event offers a platform for the industry to showcase their latest equipment, helicopters and aircraft.

It also provides an opportunity for defence personnel to interact with OEM representatives and gain first-hand experience on the products which are envisaged for future induction into the Armed Forces.

In pursuance to the nation’s goal to achieve ‘AatmaNirbharta’, the Indian Navy has recently landed the LCA (Navy), the indigenous technology demonstrator fighter (lead in for the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter) onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The aircraft was flown by an Indian naval test pilot.

This niche capability is the result of the Indian Navy’s long term vision of AatmaNirbharBharat.

Officials said that during Aero India 2023, the Indian Navy will be participating in a number of activities.

The indigenous aircraft, ALH Mk III and MR aircraft P8I would participate in the fly past and static display respectively during the event.

In keeping with the emphasis on self-reliance, a customized graphic Photo-Essay, compiled by HAL, for use as a reference document for undertaking repairs of engines of MiG 29K aircraft, would be presented by CMD HAL to the Chief of the Naval Staff.

In addition, a project of analysing the Health Usage & Monitoring System (HUMS) of MiG 29K aircraft, using Artificial Intelligence, has been included as part of the ‘Launch of New Technology’ by DRDO.

This will significantly reduce the data analysis time, resulting in faster turnaround of aircraft and better prediction for preventive maintenance.

A seminar on the topic ‘AatmaNirbharta’ in Aero Armament Sustenance is being conducted by the Indian Navy, in collaboration with DDP.

The seminar will provide a platform to key stakeholders from the MoD, User, Maintainer, QA agencies, DRDO, DPSUs and the Indian industry to engage in detailed discussions on the government’s initiative and way-ahead for taking on sustenance of missiles held with the Armed Forces.

Constant engagement with Academia and Industry has been a focus area of the Indian Navy’s efforts to achieve self reliance.

Towards this, MoUs are signed between various academic institutions and key industry partners for knowledge and resource sharing.

During Aero India 2023, two major partners — ISRO and M/s AV Oil are being engaged through MoUs as part of the event ‘Bandhan’.

