Buoyed by the excellent performance of sportspersons from Jammu and Kashmir at the national and international level, traditional and indigenous games are now being included in the different competitions organised by the UT administration in various districts of J&K.

Not only the young players are happy, the adults are also showing interest with the inclusion of traditional and indigenous games in various sporting competitions.

Recently, the district administration in Doda organised a traditional sports competition in which school students and the youth participated actively. These games included ‘Satoliya’, ‘Kanche’ and ‘Langri Tang’.

The competition was formally inaugurated by District Development Commissioner Vishesh Pal Mahajan at the sports stadium in Doda. It was organised under the management of Youth Services and Sports Department, Doda, in which students from around 20 local schools participated.

“Holding such indigenous sports competition has not only provided an opportunity to showcase the talents of the players, but has also revived cultural memories,” a participant told IANS, adding that he hopes similar events will be organised in the future as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan said that such indigenous sports competitions under the Jan Abhiyan programme will help students gain mental as well as physical fitness, besides providing them with an opportunity to get to know their past.

Participating in such sporting events will also keep the youth away from drugs and other social evils, he added.

