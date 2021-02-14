The 26th edition of ‘Hunar Haat’ will be showcasing indigenous handmade products of artisans and craftsmen from across the country at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here from February 20 to March 1.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs in a statement said that more than 600 artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women artisans, from more than 31 states and UTs will be participating in the’Hunar Haat’ with the ‘vocal for local’ theme this year.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the event.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the ‘Hunar Haat’, a “perfect platform” to promote indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen from across the country, has provided employment and opportunities to more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists.

“The Ministry will provide employment and employment opportunities to 7.5 lakh artisans and craftsmen through 75 ‘Hunar Haat’ which will be organised by completion of the country’s 75 years of independence,” Naqvi said.

The event at the JLN staduium will also be available on virtual and online platforms and on GeM portal where the people of the country and abroad can buy products online,” said the Minister.

He further said that the visitors will also enjoy traditional delicacies from every region of the country at “Bawarchikhana” section of the ‘Hunar Haat’.

“Besides, the people will also enjoy different cultural and musical programmes to be presented by renowned artists of the country at the “Hunar Haat” in New Delhi,” Naqvi said.

The ministry added that in the coming days, ‘Hunar Haat’ will be organised in Goa, Bhopal, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Surat/Ahmedabad, Kochi, Gauhati, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Jammu-Kashmir and other places.

–IANS

sbh/sdr/