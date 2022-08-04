The indigenously developed laser-guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) were successfully test-fired from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Army at KK Ranges with support of Armoured Corps Centre and School, Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, on Thursday.

The missiles hit with precision and successfully destroyed the targets at two different ranges, officials said, adding the telemetry systems have recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missiles.

The all-indigenous laser-guided ATGM employs a tandem High Explosive Anti-Tank warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour protected armoured vehicles.

The ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO and Indian Army for the successful trial of the laser-guided ATGM and said that development of this system is an important step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, a release said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO G. Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams associated with the test-firing of laser-guided ATGMs.

