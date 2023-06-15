An IndiGo aircraft on Thursday encountered a tail strike while attempting to land at Ahmedabad airport.

The flight was en route from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad when the incident occurred. Fortunately, the aircraft landed safely.

“IndiGo flight 6E-6595, operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, an IndiGo flight faced challenging weather conditions while attempting to land at Mumbai Airport.

The adverse effects of the cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” led to the flight, 6E-2441 from Lucknow-Mumbai, aborting its landing.

As a result, the aircraft was redirected to Udaipur, where it encountered further difficulties during landing.

Despite encountering unfavourable conditions, the flight made a hard landing in Udaipur after two unsuccessful attempts to touch down at Mumbai Airport.

