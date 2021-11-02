In line with its vision to strengthen regional connectivity, airline major IndiGo on Tuesday launched new direct flights between Bhubaneshwar and Jaipur.

Airline’s Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, Sanjay Kumar, said: “These new domestic flights will strengthen inter and intra-regional connectivity and promote trade, commerce, as well as tourism in the eastern state (Odisha).”

“The introduction of these direct connections will not only bolster the airline’s domestic network, but also cut down the travel time between the two states by more than 50 per cent.”

–IANS

rv/sn/vd