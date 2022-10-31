BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

IndiGo bolsters regional connectivity with direct flights between Mumbai and Gwalior

Boosting regional connectivity, IndiGo announced the launch of direct flights on the Mumbai-Gwalior route. This new route is being introduced keeping in mind the high demand during the upcoming festive seasons.

The enhanced connectivity between Mumbai and Gwalior will help promote tourism in Gwalior by increasing tourist footprint in destinations like Gwalior Fort, Jai Vilas Palace, Man Mandir Palace, Suraj Kund, Gopachal Parvat, Padavali and Bateshwar, Tansen Memorial, Sun Temple, and Sarafa Bazaar; especially at this time when Indians are increasingly looking towards domestic vacations to rejuvenate and destress.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said: “We are pleased to enhance domestic connectivity by introducing new direct flights between Mumbai-Gwalior. We continue to witness strong demand from Gwalior and will connect the winter capital of Madhya Pradesh to domestic and international destinations via Mumbai and Delhi. New connections from Gwalior will not only promote tourism and trade but also make travel affordable with the addition of capacity. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across wide networks.”

