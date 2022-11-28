With a view to enhance connectivity to the northeast, IndiGo airline commenced its operations from Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar from Monday.

The first flight from Itanagar to Mumbai and Kolkata was inaugurated with lamp lighting by R.K. Singh, Principal Advisor to the Managing Director, IndiGo.

Itanagar will be 75th domestic and 101st overall destination in the 6E network.

A second frequency between Kolkata and Itanagar will commence on December 3, 2022.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said: “We are pleased to commence operations from Itanagar which will be our 10th destination in the northeast. Destinations like Tawang that were not easily accessible will now attract more tourists through scheduled commercial flights which will boost the economy of the city and state.

“Over the last few years, IndiGo has focused on increasing accessibility in the northeast and now connects seven out of eight states in the region. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service, connecting people with places they love.”

Itanagar’s new airport, formally known as Donyi Polo Airport, is only 15 km from the state capital.

Increased access to Itanagar will increase tourist footfall at attractions such as Ita Fort, Jawaharlal Nehru Museum, Namdapha National Park, and Tawang.

The airline said that these flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new, and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions.

