BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indigo far ahead of other airlines with 57.7% market share in Aug, Vistara stays No 2

NewsWire
0
0

Indigo flew ahead of other airlines during August with 57.7 per cent share in the domestic aviation sector, while Vistara secured the second slot with a market share of 9.7 per cent.

As per the latest data from the aviation regulator, Indigo carried 58.32 lakh air passengers during the month while Vistara carried 9.81 lakh air passengers.

Go First was at third position with 8.7 lakh passengers and 8.6 per cent market share. Air India, with 8.61 lakh air passengers, had a market share of 8.5 per cent during August.

As per the latest data released by aviation regulator DGCA on Friday, nearly 1.01 crore passengers were carried by the domestic airlines during August in the country as against 67.01 lakh during the same period last year.

The passenger load factor or occupancy of the airlines remained on the higher side in the range of 70 to 80 per cent.

Newly-launched Akasa Air marked occupancy of 52.9 per cent during August.

20220916-190005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Liquor Policy: Zonal retailers surrendering licence over unviable business

    Market experts demand wide ranging probe to uncover Lamborghini fund managers

    Gurugram: 23 builders ordered to refund Rs 50cr to 63 buyers

    PM interacts with CEOs, experts of global oil and gas sector