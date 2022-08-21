BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Calcutta airport

NewsWire
0
0

An Indigo Delhi-Kolkata flight, with over 170 people on board, made an emergency landing at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport here on Sunday after smoke was detected coming from its cargo hold, officials said.

A total of 165 passengers and six cabin crew were evacuated safely from flight 6E 2513 after the aircraft landed, an airport source said.

Some time before the scheduled landing time, the aircraft’s pilot detected smoke in the cargo hold and he immediately contacted the air traffic control (ATC) at the airport seeking permission for landing.

“As a precaution, fire tenders and ambulances were ready and the Central Industrial Security Force personnel deployed at the airport were kept under high alert,” an airport official said.

20220821-215402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DHFL logs Q4 net profit of Rs 96.75 cr

    Jagan garnered Rs 34K cr investment, employed 1.3L in 2 yrs:...

    New norms to come in for share-based employee benefits

    J&K simplifies process of establishing business enterprises