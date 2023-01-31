IndiGo will be operating Boeing 777 aircraft on Delhi-Istanbul route, from February 1 on damp lease, to cater to the increasing demand for travel to and from India.

The airline inducted its first widebody aircraft – Boeing 777 on Delhi-Istanbul route.

Turkey has emerged as one of the most popular tourist destinations post pandemic and has been one of the top choices for outbound tourism from India in 2022.

The Boeing 777 aircraft has the seating capacity of 400 passengers in a dual class configuration. IndiGo is bringing in a whole new menu with hot meals options for the first time for customers flying aboard this aircraft. The customers will now be able to pre-book hot meals and purchase alcohol for in-flight consumption. The hot-meals menu available to the customer on Delhi- Istanbul route will include chicken tikka masala with Zafrani pulao and urad dal; broccoli and moong dal with basmati pulao; and shahi paneer with basmati pulao and aloo zeera and more such sumptuous options.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are extremely pleased to induct Boeing 777 aircraft to operate on one the most popular international routes– Delhi-Istanbul-Delhi. The introduction of wide body aircraft will not only increase capacity to Istanbul, but also to Europe through codeshare flights with Turkish Airlines. IndiGo is looking forward to offering consumers an even more comfortable and hassle-free experience with multiple services such as pre-booked Jain meal, veg, or non-veg hot meals Aas per preference, choice of buying blankets and pillows as well as amenity kits on the flight. Going further, we will explore more options to continue to offer a courteous, hassle-free, and on-time travel experience at affordable fares.”

These flights will cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions.

