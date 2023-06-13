The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said that an IndiGo aircraft has been grounded following a tail strike incident at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

In an official statement, the DGCA said that the A321-252NX (Neo) aircraft with registration VT-IMG was operating from Kolkata to Delhi when the incident occurred on Sunday.

The DGCA statement revealed that the flight proceeded without any issues until the approach for landing in Delhi.

However, during the approach on runway 27, the crew experienced an extended floating period and decided to execute a go-around.

Unfortunately, during the go-around manoeuver, the underside of the aircraft’s tail portion made contact with the runway, resulting in damage.

As a result, the operating crew has been taken off duty pending an investigation.

“During the go-around manoeuvre, probably the bottom of the tail portion of the aircraft touched the runway surface and sustained damages. The operating crew have been off-rostered pending investigation,” the DGCA statement said.

The aviation regulatory body added that the incident is currently under scrutiny to determine the exact circumstances leading to the tail strike.

