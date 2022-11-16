BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

IndiGo re-commences Hyderabad-Dhaka flights

IndiGo on Wednesday announced the re-commencement of the Hyderabad-Dhaka flights from December 9 onwards.

Vinay Malhotra, Global Sales Head, IndiGo, said: “In line with our aim to reconnect India with international markets post Covid, we are pleased to resume direct flights between Hyderabad and Dhaka. This will not only create direct connectivity between these cities but also support the medical tourists travelling from Bangladesh to India.

“We are committed to providing choices to our customers at affordable fares, with an on-time performance, and a courteous and hassle-free service.”

