Airline major IndiGo will resume meals on-board service for flights of less than 2 hours of duration.

The decision was taken after the Civil Aviation Ministry allowed airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights.

Since April 15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, air carriers were not allowed to serve in-flight meals, which were less than two hours of duration.

“Effective 19th Nov, 2021, all our customers will be able to buy ‘Food and Beverage’ on-board as well as pre-book their choice of food,” said Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President & Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo.

“The resumption of this facility will not only help customers travelling with young children and senior citizens, but also those catching red-eye flights. We welcome this move as it indicates the sectoral progression towards normalcy.”

At present, IndiGo has a fleet of more than 275 aircraft. The airline is operating over 1,400 daily flights and connecting 71 domestic and 24 international destinations.

