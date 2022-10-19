BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indigo tops with 57.7% market share in Sep, Vistara, Air India second and third

Indigo flew ahead of other airlines during the month of September with 57.7 per cent share in the domestic aviation sector, Vistara secured second slot with a market share of 9.6 per cent.

As per the aviation regulator’s data for September, Indigo carried 59.72 lakh air passengers during the month while Vistara carried 9.96 lakh air passengers.

Air India was at third position with 9.49 lakh passengers and 9.2 per cent market share. Similarly, Go Air, with 8.15 lakh air passengers, had a market share of 7.9 per cent during September.

Domestic aviation traffic in the country continues to record growth as passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-September 2022 were 8.74 crore as against 5.31 crore during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 64.61 per cent.

Similarly, the domestic passenger traffic in the country registered a monthly growth of 46.54 per cent, according to the latest data released by the aviation regulator.

As per the data, nearly 1.03 crore passengers were carried by the domestic airlines during September in the country as against 70.66 lakh during the same period last year.

