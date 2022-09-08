BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Aiming to strengthen domestic connectivity, India’s leading carrier, IndiGo, on Thursday announced upgradation of aircraft from ATR to Airbus on Delhi-Gwalior route, starting from September 8.

The upgraded aircraft was inaugurated on Thursday at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Terminal, Gwalior Airport.

The airline said that the upgradation has been done keeping in view the rise in demand on the route and it will help in increasing capacity on this route. These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions.

The ceremony at the airport was graced by the dignitaries from the Madhya Pradesh Government including Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Minister of Energy, Tulsiram Silawat, Minister of Water Resources and Fisheries and many other ministers.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to upgrade the deployment of aircraft from ATR to Airbus on Delhi-Gwalior connection, with support from Ministry of Civil Aviation and Government of Madhya Pradesh. We have observed an increase in demand on Delhi-Gwalior sector and this upgradation will also result in increased capacity on this route. We are confident that with the enhanced capacity, more customers will be able to take these flights connecting the two cities rich in culture heritage and tourist attractions. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across a wide network, on-board our lean, clean flying machines.”

