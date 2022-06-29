Indirect talks between Iran and the US held in the Qatari capital of Doha have not yet ended, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Another meeting between Iran’s Chief Nuclear Negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Enrique Mora, the EU Chief Coordinator for the Iran nuclear talks, was held on Wednesday evening, Nasser Kanani added on Wednesday.

“The talks in Doha have, from the beginning, been scheduled for two days. The two-day Doha talks are being held in a professional and serious climate,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that the Doha talks, which started Tuesday, ended without breaking the deadlock in the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal as Washington declined to offer “guarantees for Iran’s economic benefits”.

The talks in Doha followed several rounds of talks held in the Austrian capital since April 2021 between Iran and the remaining parties to revive the landmark deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran signed the nuclear deal with world powers in July 2015 and agreed to put some curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the removal of US-led sanctions. But former US President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

