John Horgan, who has created a legacy of politics of inclusion in a polarised world, received the annual Hands Against Racism award in Surrey.

Established by Metro Vancouver-based Spice Radio 1200 AM, the award is given every year to the people who have stood up against hate.

As a Premier of British Columbia (BC), Horgan not only brought back the BC Human Rights Commission that was dismantled by the previous Liberal government, but implemented the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, besides appointing for the first time ever Parliamentary Secretary for anti-racism initiatives and introducing race-based data legislation to combat systemic racism.

He had stepped down from the Premier’s office in 2022 due to health issues in spite of his continued popularity across the province.

At a well attended cultural event held at Surrey Arts Centre close to the international day for the elimination of racial discrimination, Horgan was presented with the award at a function on Sunday by businesswoman and cofounder of Nature’s Path, Ratana Stephens.

Spice Radio CEO Shushma Datt had started a campaign against racism on the birth anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr in 2015 that encourages the participants to dip their hands in colour and leave a palm print on a white sheet alongside a message against bigotry.

The idea was to celebrate Holi, a festival of colours, and the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination together.

