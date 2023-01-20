INDIA

Indo-Egypt joint military exercise to bolster defence co-operation

The first ever joint exercise between the special forces of the Indian Army and the Egyptian Army named ‘Exercise Cyclone-I’ is in progress at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

The participants would undertake joint planning and drills for special forces operations in a mechanised warfare setting as well as surgical strikes on terrorist camps, hideouts to include sniping of high value targets, a Defence Ministry official said.

The 14-day joint military exercise started on January 14, the Indian Army said on Friday.

The Defence Ministry said that the exercise aims to bolster defence co-operation between the two nations and focus on sharing professional skills and interoperability of special forces in desert terrain while undertaking counter terrorism, reconnaissance, raids and other special operations.

It said that the exercise ‘Cyclone – I’ is the first exercise of its kind bringing the special forces of both the nations on a common platform.

“The 14-day long exercise which is being carried out in the deserts of Rajasthan engages both the contingents to advance special forces skills such as sniping, combat free fall, reconnaissance, surveillance and target designation, sharing of information on weapons, equipment, innovations, tactics, techniques & procedures,” the Defence Ministry official added.

The joint exercise would provide an insight into the culture and ethos of both armies thereby fostering military cooperation and interoperability to further strengthen the diplomatic relations between India and Egypt.

Earlier, the bilateral military training exercise between contingents of the Indian Army and the Australian Army took place at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges of Rajasthan last year.

A special brigade of the Australian Army had arrived India, to take part in the military exercise. That was the first exercise in the series of ‘AUSTRA HIND’ with participation of all arms and services contingent from both armies. The joint military exercise by Indian and Australian armed forces had started on November 28 and lasted up to December 11 last year.

20230120-130203

