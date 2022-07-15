The India-EU Human Rights Dialogue was held here on Friday and had both sides reiterate their commitment to protecting and promoting all human rights and emphasising their universality, indivisibility, interdependence, and interrelatedness, an official statement said.

India and the EU exchanged views and concerns on civil and political rights, the rights of persons belonging to minorities and vulnerable groups, freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression and opinion online and offline, women empowerment, children’s rights, LGBTQI+ rights, the rights of migrants, the use of technology in the area of democracy and human rights, issues of security and human rights, business and human rights, co-operation in public health, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, it said.

Both concurred on the importance of safeguarding the freedom, independence and diversity of civil society actors, including human rights defenders and journalists, and respecting freedom of association and peaceful assembly. The EU reiterated its opposition to capital punishment in all cases and without exception.

India reiterated its stand on recognition of the Right to Development as a distinct, universal, inalienable and fundamental human right that is applicable to all people in all countries.

“India and the EU expressed the need to foster greater engagement on human rights issues, based on internationally recognised human rights laws and standards,” the statement said

Both sides recognised the importance of strengthening national and international human rights mechanisms for the protection and promotion of human rights and the important role of national human rights institutions, civil society actors and journalists.

India and the EU also reiterated their commitment to the shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law and respect for human rights.

The Human Rights Dialogue was co-chaired by Joint Secretary, Europe (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sandeep Chakravorty, and Ambassador of the European Union to India, Ugo Astuto.

