BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indo-Pacific economic framework for prosperity to deepen development: India

NewsWire
0
0

A Commerce Ministry-led inter-ministerial delegation took part in the second Indo-Pacific economic framework for prosperity (IPEF) negotiations in Indonesia’s Bali last week, where it reiterated that the framework will deepen the economic engagement and promote inclusive development through enhancement in trade and investment in the region.

On the sidelines of the negotiating round (which were held between March 13 and March 19), India’s chief negotiator and other representatives also held bilateral meetings with IPEF countries and other stakeholders concerned.

During the Bali Round, discussions were held on all the four pillars of the IPEF namely trade, supply chains, clean economy and fair economy (taxation and anti-corruption).

IPEF partners have committed to an aggressive negotiating schedule throughout 2023 with the objective of realising concrete benefits to enhance a shared vision for economic competitiveness and prosperity in their respective economies.

Negotiators from 13 other countries, including the US, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia among others also participated in the Bali negotiating round.

20230322-205804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FPIs increase their holdings sharply in 5 companies as on June...

    Russia makes veiled threat against Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites

    ‘Dollar Distancing’ finally happening? Time for India to pitch Rupee as...

    RBI expected to prioritise growth during April meet