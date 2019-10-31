Indo-Pak Davis Cup tie to be playet at neutral venue

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan, which was scheduled to be played in Islamabad, will be shifted to a neutral venue, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said in a statement on Monday.

It also said that the tie will be held on November 29 and 30.

“Following the review of the latest advice given by the ITF’s independent security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision that the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India on November 29-30 must be played at a neutral venue,” the ITF said.

It further stated that as per the Davis Cup regulations, “the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has the choice to nominate a neutral venue and has five working days to confirm the proposed venue. The venue will be announced once the choice has been submitted or approved.”

“The ITF and Davis Cup Committee’s first priority has always been the safety of athletes, officials and spectators and the decision was made on this basis,” it said.

The tie was earlier scheduled to be held on September 14-15 but was postponed to November after a security review by the ITF in August. The postponement had come in the wake of pleas from India to shift the tie to a neutral venue or postpone it given the heightened tensions between the two countries.

–IANS

rkm/arm