Indonesia cancel bid to host Asia Open Super 1000 tournaments

Jakarta, Sep 13 (IANS) Indonesia decided to cancel its application to host the Asia serial badminton tournaments following its decision to withdraw its teams from the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic has yet to subside.

As the pandemic is ongoing and many countries have disallowed their citizens to visit Indonesia, the Indonesian Badminton Association decided to cancel its bid to host the Asia serial tournament, the association’s Secretary General Achmad Budiharto said in a statement on Sunday, Xinhua news reports.

Earlier, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) considered Indonesia to host three tournaments, namely Asia Open I and Asia Open II both of which are BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournaments, and the BWF World Tour Finals 2020, he noted.

He said the association has written an official letter to Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali about the cancellation of the plan to host the badminton tournaments. The BWF has previously announced tournaments to be held by the end of 2020, namely Thomas Cup and Uber Cup scheduled for October 3 to 11, Denmark Open I (October 13-18), and Denmark Open II (October 20-25).

“Thomas Cup and Uber Cup 2020 are cancelled as many countries withdrew their participation and the Europe and Asia serials would probably be cancelled as well. There has been a proposal that Thomas Cup and Uber Cup be held in February 2021, but we are still waiting for further information from the BWF,” he said.

