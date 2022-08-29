WORLD

Indonesia extends zero export levy on palm oil

NewsWire
0
0

Indonesia has extended its zero-levy policy for palm oil exports until October 31, the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs said.

“The extension of the export levy tariff of $0 will maintain the current momentum where the prices of crude palm oil and domestic cooking oil have stabilized, and the price of fresh fruit bunches has increased so that farmers could enjoy the benefits,” said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

Indonesian palm oil producers have struggled with high stockpiles after the country imposed a three-week export ban from April 28 to May 23 to reduce domestic cooking oil prices.

The temporary policy of cutting the palm oil export levy to zero from around $200 per ton was introduced by the world’s largest palm oil producer in July, to boost exports and reduce oversupply in the domestic market.

20220830-012603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Germany extends simplified access to short-time work funds

    3rd Test: Bairstow, Overton rescue England after Boult fireworks

    Hawaii becomes only US state sticking to mask mandate

    Meta to connect Ukrainians with timely info to stay safe